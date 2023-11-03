Atria Investments Inc Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,148,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.93 and its 200-day moving average is $319.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

