M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.