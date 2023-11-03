Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $40.47

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

