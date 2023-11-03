Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 138 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

