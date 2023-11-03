Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

