Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.