Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 478 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

