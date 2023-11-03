Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $94.89 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

