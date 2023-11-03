Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

