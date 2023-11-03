Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $588,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.