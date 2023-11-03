Lincoln National Corp Purchases 5,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $86.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.