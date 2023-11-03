Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 46 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $362,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in ASML by 674.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 22,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.7% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 316,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,660,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $631.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $437.12 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

