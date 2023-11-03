Lincoln National Corp Sells 342 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

