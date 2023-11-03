AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

