Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

