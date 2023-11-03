Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $94,000 in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

NYSE:FREY opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

FREYR Battery Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

