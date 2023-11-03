AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.