Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in ON were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.02.

NYSE:ONON opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

