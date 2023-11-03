Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.55.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,679 shares of company stock worth $3,663,419. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

