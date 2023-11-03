Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.85.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after buying an additional 919,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after buying an additional 814,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,833,000 after buying an additional 758,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $207,419,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

