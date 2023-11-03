Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $231.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $231.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.12.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $217.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $217.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

