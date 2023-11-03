New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 469 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after buying an additional 995,321 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

