Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after buying an additional 1,228,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.32 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

