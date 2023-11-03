Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

