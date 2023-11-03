Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $97.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $85.48 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.