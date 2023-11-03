Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 63 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. HSBC began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.21.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.87. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

