New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

