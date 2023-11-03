Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,083 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 18.48%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.