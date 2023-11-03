Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.0 %

KR stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.