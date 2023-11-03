Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,124 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 970,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ventas by 595.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 776,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 947.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

