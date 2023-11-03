Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

