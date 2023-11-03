Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $241.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.