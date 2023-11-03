Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 983 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

WELL opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

