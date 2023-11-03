Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 150,000 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.99% of Mitek Systems worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2,985.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $4,903,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 340,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

