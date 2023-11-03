Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $50.04 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

