Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $1.23 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

