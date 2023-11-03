Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.57% of A10 Networks worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,532,000 after acquiring an additional 260,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 3,888,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,036 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $77,856.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $77,856.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $753,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

ATEN stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

