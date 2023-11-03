Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $623.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $384.72 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $636.95 and a 200 day moving average of $619.77. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

