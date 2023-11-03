Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $87.93 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.