Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Amedisys by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.90 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

