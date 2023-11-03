Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,929 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 935,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 572,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,193,000 after buying an additional 332,424 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 67,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 898.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.