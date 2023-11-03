Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $266.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

