Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 561 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

