Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

