Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

WFC stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

