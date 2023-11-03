HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 272.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $190.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.14. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $205.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

