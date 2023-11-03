HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.