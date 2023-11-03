HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 10,339 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 161.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.