HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $444.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

