SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

